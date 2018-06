Romania's women's handball team defeated Portugal, 32-28 (19-13), on Sunday in the 'Romeo Iamandi' Sports Hall of southeastern Buzau, and won the Group 4 of the European Women's Handball Championship qualifications of 2018.

Romania has grabbed 10 points, and is seconded by the Olympic champion, Russia, 8 points, Austria, 6 points, and Portugal, last, no points.Following this victory, Romania will be #1 in the draw of the groups for the final tournament due in France.