Romania dispatching three military aircraft to fly humanitarian aid to Turkey, Syria

A new humanitarian flight mission of three aircraft of the Romanian Air Force is being organised today in support of the population affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, according to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN).

A C-130 Hercules bound for Beirut, Lebanon, and two C-27J Spartans bound for Gaziantep, Turkey, will carry about 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid donated by Romania, told Agerpres.

The transport is done at the request of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) under Decision 5 of February 9, 2023, of the National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU).

According to MApN, the two C-27J Spartan aircraft took off from the 90th Air Transport Base at around 09:00hrs, EET, with the C-130 Hercules expected to take off later in the day.

The Romanian Air Force carried out similar humanitarian missions in 2011, when another major earthquake occurred in Turkey, as well as in 2019, in Albania.