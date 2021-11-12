Romania draws with Iceland (0-0), in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Romania's national football team ended in a draw with Iceland, 0-0, on Thursday evening, at the Steaua Stadium in Bucharest, in Group J of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, agerpres reports.

Romania now has a second chance to reach the playoffs, depending on results. To finish second, which ensures the qualification for the playoff of the Qarar World Cup, the tricolors must win on Sunday in Liechtenstein and Iceland must not lose in Northern Macedonia.

The team coached by Mirel Radoi had a very good game, had an overwhelming possession (61%) and created some good goal opportunities, but was lacking inspiration and chance in some moments.In the other group matches, Northern Macedonia beat Armenia 5-0 in Yerevan, and Germany beat Liechtenstein 9-0.Germany (already qualified for the final tournament) is on the first place, with 24 points, followed by Northern Macedonia, 15 points, Romania, 14 points, Armenia, 12 points, Iceland, 9 points, Liechtenstein, 1 point.The last group matches will be played on Sunday, Armenia - Germany, Northern Macedonia - Iceland and Liechtenstein - Romania (Vaduz), all from 19:00.Romania, which has not played in a World Cup since 1998, needs a victory over Liechtenstein and Iceland not to lose to Skopje to finish second in the group and qualify for the playoffs.