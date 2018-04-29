stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania exports about 50 million euros' worth of cork and wood in January 2018

lemn

In January 2018, Romania exported cork and wood to the tune of 49.7 million euros, up 19.4 percent from January 2017, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS). 


Cork and wood imports amounted to 18.4 million euros, up 54.3 percent from the first month of 2017, which generated a surplus of 31.3 million euros. 

In January 2018, Romania's FOB exports totalled 5.423 billion euros and increased by 15.9 percent from January 2017, while CIF imports reached 6.198 billion euros, up 17.3 percent. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

×