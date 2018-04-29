Romania exports about 50 million euros' worth of cork and wood in January 2018

In January 2018, Romania exported cork and wood to the tune of 49.7 million euros, up 19.4 percent from January 2017, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Cork and wood imports amounted to 18.4 million euros, up 54.3 percent from the first month of 2017, which generated a surplus of 31.3 million euros.In January 2018, Romania's FOB exports totalled 5.423 billion euros and increased by 15.9 percent from January 2017, while CIF imports reached 6.198 billion euros, up 17.3 percent. AGERPRES