Romania extending 250,000 euros to Moldova from development, humanitarian assistance money

Under decision of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) will be extending a voluntary contribution of 250,000 euros for the implementation of projects in support of Moldova's civil society and independent media, according to AGERPRES.

According to MAE, the funds are allocated from its 2020 budget for international development co-operation and humanitarian assistance and will be provided via the European Endowment for Democracy (EED), established in 2013 by the European Union and member states as an independent entity with expertise in promoting projects aimed at strengthening democracy and human rights in the EU Neighbourhood.

"The decision comes as a continuation of Romania's consistent action in support of the European journey of the Republic of Moldova, the only option that can secure stability and prosperity for its citizens. Romania is thus set to boost Moldova's connection to European values and democratic principles through actual support for the civil society and the media as the main promoters of such values," according to MAE.

Romania is said to thus complete multiple investments in Moldova, including through the Agency for International Development Cooperation (RoAid), operating under the authority of MAE, in infrastructure, educational institutions, the medical system and many other fields, including media, in order to professionalise and secure independence in order to successfully fulfill its democratic role.

"Romania will continue to act in direct support of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, based on the special relationship rooted in their communion of language, culture and history, as well as in the Republic of Moldova's Strategic Partnership for European Integration," according to MAE.