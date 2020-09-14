Romania finishes fifth in 2020 Balkan Junior Athletics Championships

Romania finished fifth in the medal table of the 2020 Balkan Junior Championships hosted by Istanbul on Saturday and Sunday, with 2 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Turkey ranked first with 14 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals, followed by Ukraine, 11-4-3, Croatia, 6-6-1, Serbia, 5-2-10, Romania , 2-9-9.In the women's medal tally, Romania was fifth (1-6-7), after Turkey (6-9-4), Ukraine (5-2-1), Serbia (5-0-4) and Croatia (3-3- 0). In the men's hierarchy, Romania finished fourth (1-3-2), after Turkey (8-8-5), Ukraine (6-2-2) and Croatia (3-3-1).Winning the two gold medals for Romania was Cristian Voicu, in the men's 800m race, and by Talida Sfarghiu, in the women's 1,500 m race.Silver medals went to by Marc Fandly (men's 800 m), Marius Fagaras (men's 400m), Ionel Vasile (men's discus throw), Maria Mihalache (women's 200 m), Aurelia Florescu (women's 800 m), Madalina Sirbu (women's 5,000 m), Alesia Rengle (women's high jump), Andreea Lungu (women's discus throw) and Emma Maria Matyus (women's heptathlon).The nine bronze medals went to the men's 4x400m relay (Cristian Voicu, Denis Simion Toma, Adrian Bondoc, Remus Niculita), the women's 4x100m relay (Denisa Lupescu, Daria Grigoroiu, Maria Bisericescu, Maria Mihalache), Maria Mihalache (women's 100 m), Adina Circiogel (women's 400 m), Aurelia Florescu (women's 1,500 m), Madalina Sirbu (women's 3,000 m), Anca Morosan (women's 5,000 m), Corina Pantea (women's hammer throw) and Andrei Poci (men's decathlon).