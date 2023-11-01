Romania: Fiscal measures that come into effect on November 1

Fiscal measures that come into effect on November 1

The income tax exemption for IT professionals is eliminated as of November 1, while employees in construction, agriculture and food industry will no longer be exempt from paying health contribution (CASS) and labor insurance contribution (CAM).

These measures are included in the package of fiscal changes for which the Government took responsibility. The law on certain fiscal-budgetary measures regarding ensuring Romania's long-term financial sustainability (296/2023) was published on Friday in the Official Gazette, after it was promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis.

Thus, IT professionals will pay income tax for salaries exceeding 10,000 RON gross, but will be exempt from the mandatory contribution to Pillar 2. If they want to contribute further, they must request this.

As of November 1, employees in construction, agriculture and the food industry will no longer be exempt from paying the health contribution (CASS) and the labor insurance contribution (CAM). In this sense, the Government approved the new values of the minimum wage in construction, agriculture and the food industry, which will be applied starting in November.

According to a press release from the Executive, in the construction sector the minimum gross salary will be 4,582 RON, and in the agricultural field and food industry 3,436 RON. The decision was taken so that the salaries of employees in these sectors do not decrease after reintroducing health contributions

Also from November, cash payments to companies and individuals will be reduced. Thus, payments to legal entities can be made within the limit of a daily ceiling of 1,000 RON/person.

Regarding receipts and payments between a legal entity and a physical person, the daily ceiling is 5,000 RON to/from a person, and the cash amounts in the cash register of legal entities cannot exceed the ceiling of 50,000 RON, at the end of a day. Cash receipts and payments between two physical persons can be made within a daily limit of 10,000 RON.

Failure to comply with these ceilings is sanctioned with a fine of 25% of the amount received/paid that exceeds the ceiling.

From January 1, 2024, new fiscal measures aimed at increasing VAT for certain products and services, but also introducing new fees and taxes for banks and companies, will enter into force.

AGERPRES