Romania, France sign MoU on court of auditors

Chairman of the Court of Auditors of Romania Mihai Busuioc and First Chairman of the Court of Auditors of France Pierre Moscovici on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding that promotes co-operation and exchange of best practices between the two supreme audit bodies, told Agerpres.

The document was initialled at the headquarters of the Court of Auditors of Romania in Bucharest during a meeting also attended by French ambassador in Bucharest Laurence Auer and members of the Plenum of the Court of Accounts of Romania.

Under the memorandum, the signatories engage in exchanges of experience for the improvement of external public audit methods and for the training of auditors in professional standards. Also, the two bodies will collaborate in carrying out joint audits and research projects.

"On the 30th anniversary of the Court of Auditors of Romania, I would like to emphasise that it has become an essential institutional player that contributes to the consolidation of the rule of law and democracy. Our partnership ties are strong and we will continue to fully support this dynamic. Today's signing of the memorandum of understanding is additional proof," Moscovici told the plenum of the Romanian Court of Accounts.

In his turn, Busuioc mentioned the constant support that Moscovici extended to Romania from his positions as for European commissioner for economic and financial affairs, taxation and customs from 2014 to 2019, as vice-president of the European Parliament and rapporteur for Romania during the pre-accession period, thanking him also for his openness to audit co-operation.

The memorandum complies with the objectives and principles of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI). An essential objective of the collaboration between the two supreme audit institutions is to contribute to the consolidation of co-operative relations between France and Romania.