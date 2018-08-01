Romania fully applying Schengen acquis on SIS as of August 1

Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu hails the coming into force as of August 1 of the (EU) Resolution 934/2018 of the Council regarding the implementation of the remaining provisions of the Schenghen acquis concerning the Schengen Information System in Bulgaria and Romania, informs a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Wednesday sent to AGERPRES.

"Due to the substantial efforts of experts in domestic affairs and border protection, as well as the diplomatic steps taken including by our representatives with the European institutions, the Romanian authorities will fully apply as of August 1 2018 the provisions of the the Schenghen acquis concerning the Schengen Information System," says the Minister-delegate.

The official showed that "by implementing this resolution, Romania strengthens its position as an essential player in the European Union's security architecture, contributing thus once more to the consolidation of the free movement zone and proving its full capacity of managing the Schenghen requirements."

The Schengen Information System is an electronic database designed for police, which allows the relevant authorities in the member states to cooperate in maintaining public order and national security on their territories, by using the information communicated through this system.

Starting on Wednesday, the Romanian authorities will be able to communicate to the Schenghen Information System its own signals regarding third citizens subject to alerts, in order for these citizens to be denied from entering or staying on the European Union territory, while also being able to react to alerts of other member states. Moreover, the resolution will allow the national authorities in the member states to held consultations with respect to these type of signaling.

The Schengen Zone and the cooperation between member states are based on the Schenghen Agreement signed on June 14 1985 among the Federal Republic of Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, regarding the elimination of control at their common borders. On June 19 1990, it was drafted and signed the convention on the implementation of the Schenghen Agreement, by which there were eliminated controls at the internal borders of the signatory states and created a single external border.

The Schengen Zone is a free movement zone for persons and includes 26 member states, among which the last to adhere was the Principality of Liechtenstein (December 19 2011). Accession to the Schengen Zone is a right and an obligation assumed under the Accession Treaty to the European Union. Romania de facto ensures the security of the external borders of the European Union since its accession, in January 2017.

According to MAE, the meeting by Romania of the criteria of the Schenghen acquis was acknowledged on June 9 2011, on the occasion of the meeting of the Justice and Internal Affairs Council. Previously, on June 8 2011, the European Parliament pre-approved the decision draft regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen. The successful completion by Romania of the measures stipulated in the acquis was also confirmed by the European Council (December 13-14 2012).