Romania gets gold and bronze medals in U21 European Table Tennis Championships

Romania won two medals, gold and bronze, in the mixed doubles event, on Saturday, at the Under-21 European Table Tennis Championships in Cluj-Napoca.

Andrei Istrate and Camelia Mitrofan won the gold, after defeating the French pair Lilian Bardet/Prithika Pavade 3-1 (11-7, 5-11, 11-6, 11-5) in the final. In the semifinals, Istrate and Mitrofan prevailed 3-2 (11-7, 2-11, 12-10, 5-11, 11-2) over the pair Darius Movileanu/Elena Zaharia, who won the bronze medals, told Agerpres.

Romania secured its third medal at the European Championships in Cluj, in women's singles, in which Elena Zaharia will face Zdena Blaskova (Czech Republic) in the semifinals on Sunday. Zaharia defeated Italian Gaia Monfardini 4-1 in the round of 16 (6-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-6, 11-2), and in the quarterfinals she overpassed Polish Katarzyna Wegrzyn 4-3 (9-11, 11-5, 7-11, 14-12, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8).

