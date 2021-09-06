Romania grabs 5 gold, 5 silver medals at European Rowing U-23 Championships of Kruszwica, in Poland

Romania won ten medals, 5 gold and 5 silver, on Sunday at the European Rowing Under-23 Championships in Kruszwica (Poland), and Simona Radis set a world record in women's singles skulls, according to a press release issued to AGERPRES.

Romania placed first in the ranking by nation.

"The extraordinary performance of the Romanian rowers, as we have already become accustomed to! We proved once again that we have the best youth squad in Europe. 10 medals were won, of which 5 gold and 5 silver. I congratulate the athletes for their hard work and the determination they have shown! Also, the coaches and the entire team of the Romanian Rowing Federation! We look forward to the European Junior Championship in Munich, from October 9-10," the president of the Romanian Rowing Federation, Elisabeta Lipa said.

The first gold medal for our country was obtained in the four plus one women's skulls race by the crew composed of Amalia Bucu, Larisa-Andreea Bogdan, Manuela-Gabriela Lungu, Cosmina-Maria Podaru and Victoria-Stefania Petreanu, with a time of 07:05,64, in front of the crews from Italy and Germany.

The second gold medal was grabbed in the four-skull women's race, through the crew consisting of Andreea Popa, Maria Tivodariu, Magdalena Rusu and Dumitrita Juncanariu, registered in 06:36,13, in front of the crews from Poland and Great Britain.

The third gold medal for Romania in Kruszwica was won by the Olympic champion Simona Radis, in the women's singles rowing competition. Simona prevailed over the sportswomen from Switzerland and the Czech Republic, with a time of 07:26.39, thus breaking the world youth record.

A gold medal managed to obtain the athletes from the four-skull men's boat, Stefan Berariu (Olympic vice-champion in Tokyo), Alexandru-Laurentiu Danciu, Florin Arteni and Ciprian Huc, in front of the crews from Poland and Belarus.

The fifth gold medal for Romania was won by the athletes from the women's 8+1 boat, Estera-Costina-Beatrice Vilceanu, Larisa-Elena Rosu, Adriana Ailincai, Maria Tivodariu, Alice-Elena Turcanu, Raluca-Georgiana Dinulescu, Magdalena Rusu, Simona Radis and Victoria-Stefania Petreanu, who dominated the race in the Final A, ending with a time of 06:13,66, in front of the crews from Germany and Poland.

A silver medal was won by the four-plus-one men's crew composed of Andrei Mandrila, Nicu-Iulian Chelaru, Florin Ceobanu, Claudiu Neamtu and Gavril Dumbrava. On this test, the podium was completed by crews from Italy and the United Kingdom.

Also won the silver medal the girls in women's double skulls, Adriana Ailincai and Alina-Maria Baletchi. Our athletes have climbed the podium together with the crews from Croatia and Ukraine.

The men's double skulls crew made up of Dumitru-Alexandru Ciobica and Florin Lehaci obtained a silver medal, climbing the podium along with the crews from Lithuania and Italy.

In the Final A of the women's double skulls competition, Cristina Druga and Alexandra Ungureanu finished the race in second place, the crews from Greece and Lithuania completing the podium.

The last medal of the day at the European Under-23 Championships, a silver medal, was won by the athletes from the 8+1 men's boat, Dumitru-Valentin Bucur, Dorin Simion, Andrei Mandrila, Nicu-Iulian Chelaru, Florin Ceobanu, Marian Cireasă, Andrei Lungu, Alexandru Gherasim and Gavril Dumbrava, who arrived after the UK crew.

The crew of four women's skulls, consisting of Emanuela-Ioana Ciotau, Patricia Cires, Andrada Maria Morosanu and Georgiana-Simona Huc, took the 4th place in the A Final.

In men's double skulls, Sebastian Timis and Gheorghe Morar finished in 2nd place in the race in Final B, occupying the 8th position in the general classification. The 8th position was also occupied by the crew of four men's skulls, Gheorghe Scripcaru, Florin Bogdan Horodisteanu, Cristian-Ionut Cojocaru and Andrei-Sebastian Cornea, after finishing the Final B on the 2nd place.

Cristian-Vasile Nicoara competed the Final C of the men's singles competition, ranking 2nd.