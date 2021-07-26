Romania grants 300K euro for consolidation of civil society and media independence in R. Moldova

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) conducted the payment of a voluntary contribution worth 300,000 euro through the European Endowment for Democracy (EED), for the purpose of implementing projects in support of civil society and independent press in the Republic of Moldova, following a decision in this sense announced by Minister Bogdan Aurescu, last week, during his official visit in Chisinau.

According to a release from MAE, the mentioned financial assistance was allotted in agreement with the support package on Romania's part for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova announced by President Klaus Iohannis, in Chisinau, on December 29, 2020.

This contribution is ensured from the Fund for Democratization and Sustainable Development for the Republic of Moldova, included in the Annual international cooperation plan for development and humanitarian assistance pertaining to the year 2021.

At the same time, through this measure the firm commitment of Romania to support the European path of the Republic of Moldova is reaffirmed, including through actions of official assistance for development and in accordance with the bilateral Strategic Partnership for the European Integration of the Republic of Moldova.

MAE mentions that the Republic of Moldova represents the main beneficiary of official assistance for development and humanitarian issues granted by Romania at the bilateral level, approach reconfirmed through the Multi-annual strategic program regarding international cooperation for development and humanitarian assistance in the 2020-2023 period, approved by the Romanian Government in November 2020.