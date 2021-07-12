Romania hails victory by reformist, pro-European political forces in Republic of Moldova

Romania congratulates the citizens of the Republic of Moldova for their vote and welcomes the victory achieved by the reformist and pro-European forces in the early parliamentary elections on Sunday and appreciates that the election result "is a victory of democracy, marking a decisive step towards a European Republic of Moldova, a process that Romania has always supported and will continue to support, unreservedly," a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) in Bucharest reads.

"The citizens of the Republic of Moldova have clearly expressed themselves, through their vote, in favour of consolidating the rule of law, accelerating and streamlining the fight against corruption and building strong, truly European democratic institutions that work for their benefit," the release sent to AGERPRES on Monday adds.

The MAE emphasizes that "efforts to advance towards the European path, especially by implementing the reforms included in the Association Agreement with the European Union, remain the only guarantee of ensuring the development of the Republic of Moldova and prosperity for all its citizens."Moreover, Romania "expresses the hope that as soon as possible a Government will be shaped to support the pro-European approach and to continue, in a sustained manner, the reform processes"."As before, Romania will be with the Republic of Moldova on this path based on the Bilateral Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova and the language, culture and history community, including the continuation of projects for the direct benefit of citizens and in support of the European agenda of the Republic of Moldova," the MAE release adds