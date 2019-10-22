Romania has 38 five-star hotels on July 31, 2019

Romania had 38 five-star rated hotels on July 31, 2019, representing 4.2pct of the total number of places in hotels, by two more than on July 31, 2018, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

Most hotels were rated 3 and 4 stars (76.8 pct)."Most hotels were in the three, four and two-star category (53.5 pct, 23.3 pct, and 18.6 pct, respectively). There were 38 five-star hotels (2 more than on July 31, 2018). Of the total hotel accommodation capacity, three-star hotels account for 46.1 pct, four-star hotels for 27.3 pct, two-star hotels for 20.7 pct, five-star hotels for 4.2 pct, one-star hotels for 1.6 pct and 0.1 pct of capacity was in facilities outside the star-classification system," the INS informs.From the tourism structures with tourist accommodations, 27.9 pct were in mountain resorts, 18.3pct were in Bucharest and the cities of county residence (excluding Tulcea), 10.1 pct in seaside resorts (excluding the city of Constanta), 7.1 pct in spa resorts, 3 pct in the Danube Delta (including the city of Tulcea) and 33.6 pct were in other localities and tourist routes.The first seven counties, ranked by the total number of existing tourist accommodations were: Constanta (934 accommodation structures), Brasov (930), Suceava (469), Harghita (420), Mures (337), Cluj (334) and Prahova (330).Constanta County had the highest share (24.8pct) in the total number of existing rooms in tourism structures.Of the total number of existing tourist accommodation places, Constanta County held 25.2 pct, Brasov County - 8.3 pct, followed by Bucharest 6.2 pct, Bihor County - 3.8 pct, Prahova, Valcea and Suceava (each with 3.5 pct) and Cluj County with 3.3 pct.Per tourist areas, out of the total number of places, 92,000 were in Bucharest and the county residence cities (excluding Tulcea City), 85,100 were in seaside resorts(excluding Constanta City), 71,800 in other localities and tourist routes, 64,800 in mountain resorts, 35,600 in spa resorts and 7,200 in the Danube Delta area (including Tulcea City).