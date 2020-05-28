Romania has 85 billion euros of EU funds for 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework

The amount Romania is going to receive additionally from the budget of the European Union is 31 billion euros, so that, at present, we have from the European funds 85 billion euros, an amount that we will have to think through very well in the long run, said on Thursday, the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos.

"The amount we are going to receive additionally from the European Union budget is 31 billion euros. This means that, in addition to what we had under the Cohesion Policy, 30.5 billion euros, in addition to what we had in under the Common Agricultural Policy, 21 billion euros, there is this impressive amount that was announced yesterday [Wednesday - ed.n.] as a new financing facility. With the additional amount that will be granted (...) Romania, practically has today 85 billion euros from European funds, an amount that we will have to think through very well in the long term regarding the interventions and the types of actions that we will support," Bolos told the webinar "Decisions in the New Economy", organized by Sustainable Romania and EM360.

The minister stressed that the basis of the 31 billion euros is a strategic document - the National Recovery Plan, which will have to be prepared and has three pillars: the first related to investments, in compliance with the green deal policy, a second pillar related to digitization and the third pillar related to research - development - innovation.

"We will have to strengthen our capacity to implement projects, because over time we have had quite a few problems with the absorption of funds and this was mainly due to a weak implementation capacity at the level of beneficiaries. As ambitious as the budget may be, because 85 billion for the period 2021-2027 is nevertheless, a huge amount for Romania, there are a lot of challenges, as well, because in this National Recovery Plan we will have to have measures regarding the labor force, the employment, the part of investments in the infrastructure area, the support part of small and medium enterprises, the research-development part," explained Marcel Bolos.