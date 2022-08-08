Romania hosts, for the first time, 144-hour ultramarathon, within International Ultramarathon Festival

Romania hosts, for the first time, an Ultramarathon event, "Transylvania 6 Days", the longest running competition ever organized in our country, within the International Ultramarathon Festival.

The competition kicked off on Monday, in the municipality of Reghin, and will end on August 14, with the 6-day race, during which there will also be other multi-day races, 24h, 48h, 72h or a multi-stage test of 300 kilometers.

"We have participants from Italy, Germany, France, Greece, the races that will take place. The most important race is the 144h one, the sixth in Europe. There are 9 athletes at the start, I hope that they will all reach the finish line in 144 of hours so as to run as many kilometers as possible. And the most important thing is that people feel good and leave with a pleasant impression of our city and of us as a country, as people. Also, there are 4 people registered in the 72-hour race, 6 in the 48h, and 12 competitors are registered in the 24-hour race. (...) In Romania there are only four 6-day runners," the organizer of the "Transylvania 6 Days" Ultramarathon Adrian Bontiu told the press.

The organizer of the Ultramarathon "Transylvania 6 Days" ran in 16 events of this kind, including the longest race in the world, the one in Athens, two years ago, Agerpres.

The youngest runner in the 6-day race is Andrei Conciu from Onesti, aged 18, and the oldest is Edda Baurer from Germany, 78 years old, a runner who can cover about 450 kilometers in 6 days.

"There is no rule in this sense, they alone make the strategy, they decide when to sleep, when to run. I tell them to listen to their body, that is, when they feel the need to rest, to do it, a one-hour sleep is enough to recover," said Adrian Bontiu.