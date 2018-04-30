Romania imports over 88,300 tonnes of flowers in 2016, mainly from the Netherlands

Romania registers record after record year after year at importing flowers, the amount brought to the country in 2016 totalling 88,325 tonnes, while its exports were over 50 times smaller, according to the data published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR).

So, in 2014 - 2016 the flower imports' value grew from 75 million euros to 97 million euros, whilst the exports stayed at 2.9 million euros.Moreover, the area cultivated with flowers in protected spaces has halved in the past years, reaching 52 hectares, after a peak of 117 hectares recorded in 2013.The main flowers supplier of Romania is the Netherlands, a world leader in this field, with a territorial surface five times smaller than Romania's and an almost seven times smaller agricultural area.