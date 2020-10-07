Romania imports pork worth 292 million euro in H1

Romania imported pork worth 292.2 million euro, in the first six months of this year, an increase of 17 pct over the similar period of 2019, according to data centralized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), transmitted on AGERPRES' request.

The quantity of pork brought to Romania in the first quarter of this year - fresh, refrigerated or frozen - was by 5 pct smaller than that imported in the first quarter of last year, namely 122,961.12 tons.

In the January - June 2019 period pork imports stood at 129,393.87 tons, worth 249.71 million euro.

Pork is the most consumed in Romania, ahead of poultry or beef, yet the internal production covers only 30 pct of consumption, the rest coming from imports, especially from trade within the European community.

Since July 31, 2017, Romania is facing the African swine flu, a disease that dramatically affects pig populations, even if it is not transmissible to humans, up to now 600,000 heads being sacrificed due to disease.

In Romania, the per capita pork consumption holds a share of nearly 50 pct (38.3 kg) of the total, being the most consumed meat, while second place is taken by poultry, with 27 kg per capita, according to the National Institute for Statistics.