Romania inaugurates a Consulate General in Stuttgart; ForMin Aurescu meets Theresa Schopper

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting on Friday with the State Minister in the government of the German federal state Baden-Wurttemberg, Theresa Schopper, in the context of the inauguration of the Consulate General of Romania in Stuttgart, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) press release informs.

"This meeting occasioned an exchange of opinions on cooperation at political, economic, social and cultural level between Romania and the German federal state Baden-Wurttemberg. The Romanian community in the German federal state, which is numerous and well integrated, and brought a significant contribution to the local and regional social cohesion and cultural diversity, was the main topic for discussion between the two officials," specified the same source.The German official also holds the office of co-chair of the Mixed Governmental Commission Romania-Baden-Wurttemberg, and the two dignitaries highlighted the importance of this committee in coordinating economic and sectoral cooperation fields," which expanded constantly" during the 14 years since establishment. The next session of the Mixed Commission will take place in Germany, in March 2020.The Romanian Minister underscored the openness for the strengthening of cooperation in new fields, reiterating the appreciation for the "excellent" cooperation in dual education."Another major issue of common interest, which is also on the agenda of the Mixed Governmental Commission Romania-Baden-Wurttemberg, was the European Union Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR). Minister Bogdan Aurescu underscored that one of the objectives of the Romanian Presidency of the EUSDR, over November 1 2018-October 31 2019, was the increase in visibility and strengthening the mechanisms of the Danube Strategy, through the promotion at European level of macro-regional priorities," reads the release.