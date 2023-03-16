Romania invests 6.6 million euros in government cloud

Romania has become an example to follow in terms of digital transformation, having initiated a unique legislative package at the European level, and in terms of the government cloud, it has invested over 6.6 million euro from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Sebastian Burduja told the Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable conference on Thursday.

"In terms of the government cloud, Romania has over 6.6 million euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to invest in it. That required new legislation on how to connect to commercial clouds, where they are, what collective data are, where they are stored, and public policies for it. These are areas in which Romania started actions long before other states," said Burduja.

According to the official, the digitalisation of the criminal records was received positively by Romanians, and in just a few weeks there were over 50,000 requests for the online release of this type of document.

"As far as interoperability is concerned, Sabin [Sarmas] spoke about it. There are antivirus solutions that have made our systems vulnerable. There are many advances that we have made. We have digitalised all criminal records. To the surprise of many, everything can be done online and there are over 50,000 Romanians who have managed to access their criminal records in a few weeks. So that illustrates the power of digital transformation. The economy, after all, is about competitiveness and forward-looking perspectives. Of course, artificial intelligence also plays an important role. We recently launched a private academic research project called ION, which is also supported by our prime minister and which was presented in the international media as the first digital, artificial-intelligence-based consultant," said Burduja.

