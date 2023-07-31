 
     
Romania men's basketball team qualify for quarterfinals of University Games in Chengdu

Baschet

Romania men's basketball team qualified on Monday for the quarterfinals of the World University Games in Chengdu (China), by beating South Africa 91-33 (27-12, 22-12, 20-2, 22-7), in their last match in Group B.

In the final rankings of the group, Argentina took first place, with 6 points, followed by Romania, 5 points, Mongolia, 4 points, South Africa, 3 points.

Romania will meet Brazil, the winners of Group A, in the quarterfinals on August 2.

In rhythmic gymnastics, Andreea-Cristina Verdes ranked 5th in the bars final, with 30,400 points, while in hoop (29,000) and ribbon (26,450) she finished in last place, 8th.

In table tennis, both Romanian teams stopped in the quarterfinals.

Romania is represented by 40 athletes in 5 disciplines (athletics, basketball, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming and table tennis) at the 31st edition of the Summer World University Games that are taking place from July 28 to August 8 in Chengdu (China).

