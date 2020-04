Romania might ease COVID-19 restrictions after May 15

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that after May 15, Romania might move to a stage where COVID-19 restrictions will be eased, provided that the number of new infections and deaths decreases.

"It is time to think about what is called a relaxation plan when the conditions are met. There is now a state of emergency decree in force that ends on May 15. After May 15, if the number of infected persons decreases, if the number of deaths (...) decreases, if we all comply with the measures imposed by the authorities and things are going well, it is clear that we can then move on to a relaxation stage," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday after a session of assessing the management of the COVID-19 epidemic with members of the government.