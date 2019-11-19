Romania, most dynamic car market in Europe this October

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) announced on Tuesday that sales of new cars in Europe (the EU plus EFTA countries) increased by 8.6 percent in October 2019 compared to the same month of last year, the most dynamic passenger car market being the one in Romania, where new passenger car registrations went up 58.1 percent at an annual rate, reports Reuters.

A total of 1.214 million passenger cars were registered last month in the European Union and EFTA countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland), compared to 1.083 million cars registered in October 2018.

New car registrations have increased in almost all EU states, except Cyprus and the United Kingdom. Four of the five major markets saw solid growth, led by Germany (12.7 percent), France (8.7 percent), Italy (6.7 percent) and Spain (6.3 percent), while the United Kingdom registered a decline of 6.7 percent.

In Romania, in October 2019, as many as 10,649 cars were registered, up 58.1 percent compared to 6,736 units in October last year. In the first 10 months of this year, 134,698 cars were registered in Romania, up 18.9 percent year-on-year, while the European car market dipped by 0.7 percent in the first ten months of the year.

As for the big car manufacturers, October was marked by a significant recovery in demand for Volkswagen cars, which saw a 29 percent increase in sales. The German car brand is followed by Renault, which registered an increase in sales of 15.8 percent in October. As regards the Dacia brand car registrations in Europe, they increased by 7.8 percent in October to 40,687 units.

Dacia company was taken over by Renault in 1999. Relaunched in 2004 with the Logan model, Dacia became a high-profile player in the European car market.