Romania National Day/HealthMin:May the Great Union spirit bring us together to accomplish our country's projects

The celebration of Romania's National Day on December 1 is a moment of pride, but also of reflection on what we do for our country to develop and earn international appreciation, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila writes in a Facebook message.

"It was a difficult year, with numerous challenges for the health system, but also economy and social-wise. Romania's stance and involvement in managing the problems generated by the war in Ukraine have strengthened our country's position as a European Union and NATO member, through the support granted to the refugees and the neighboring country," Rafila writes on Romania's National Day.

He thanks the doctors and health system personnel "who worked hard for Romanian patients to get the best care as possible".

"My thanks and respect go to all those who work seriously and with dedication in the health system for the health of communities and citizens! Many happy returns to all Romanians and may the spirit of the Great Union bring us together to accomplish our country's development and welfare projects," Alexandru Rafila notes. AGERPRES