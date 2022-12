Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca attended on Thursday morning the military and religious tribute ceremony organized in Bucharest's Carol I Park on the occasion of Romania's National Day, laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Monument.

The heroes fallen on the battlefield were honored at the memorial with wreaths and flowers

Prime Minister Ciuca will be present at the military parade organized at Bucharest's iconic Triumphal Arch, which was inaugurated 86 years ago. AGERPRES