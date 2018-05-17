Romania national evacuated to safety from Yemen

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) has informed that a Romanian national on Friday was evacuated to safety from Yemen, to Romania via Jordan.

According to a MAE press statement, the Romanian citizen was permanently connected to the Embassy of Romania in Jordan throughout his journey.MAE says that it has fully borne the transport costs for the repatriated Romanian citizen."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues the efforts to evacuate to safety Romanian citizens living in the Republic of Yemen and remains in permanent contact with them as well as with all the relevant authorities in the region."A travel warning for Yemen, which contains a maximum alert level, "Major danger - leave immediately the area or country" is still posted on the MAE website. - http://www.mae.ro/travel-alerts/2932#796.At the same time, MAE is calling on the Romanian nationals in conflict zones to contact Romania's local missions to register their presence so that they can be provided consular assistance and protection and, at the same time, check the information provided through the application "Safe Travel" - which can be downloaded from the MAE website (www.mae.ro/app_cs) on any smartphone running on Android or IOS. Romanian citizens travelling abroad can also use the SMS alert service under the information campaign "A SMS can save your life!"