Romania: Parliamentary committee calls for re-opening all restaurants, hotels, resorts

Chairman of the Committee on Industries and Services of the Chamber of Deputies, MP Iulian Iancu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Wednesday in Oradea that the committee met on Tuesday and Wednesday in Oradea and decided for all restaurants, hotels and tourist resorts to re-open in compliance with the health rules and securing funds from the national budget to enforce the measures imposed by containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The committee has decided to request the government by law to open all restaurants, all tourist resorts in the country. We, on Monday, gather all the ministries involved in the committee - the Ministry of Economy, the Finance Ministry, the Environmental Ministry and the Regional Development Ministry - because the government has made a decision to re-open schools - which is an infinitely higher risk of spreading the virus than opening a restaurant or resort - therefore we want the owners of tourism facilities to be supported by the government by law for the effort they make to comply with the prevention, hygiene, equipment rules. That entails a substantial financial effort, which must be sustained, and it has a direct impact on the national budget in that it returns to every socialised penny, thus we get four penny from the national budget, by the fact that we will have maximum capacity of staff, in terms of taxes, duties, consumption and fully capitalising on all spaces," Iancu told AGERPRES.

The second measure approved by the members of the committee regards construction: if investors in tourism will engage in construction for the development of restaurants, spaces, in compliance with the new conditions, a financial support programme such as the New Home shall be set up for them.

