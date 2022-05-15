Romania participates in the Turin Book Fair - 'Romania, the courage to write literature'

Romania will participate, between May 19 and 23, in the 34th edition of the Turin International Book Fair with a national stand under the motto "Romania, the courage to write literature," promoting not only contemporary literature, but also works in the fields of philosophy, history, literary criticism, published in Italian in the last three years.

The Romanian stand is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute, through the National Book Centre, the Romanian Institute of Culture and Humanistic Research in Venice and the Accademia di Romania in Rome.The theme of this year's edition of the Turin Book Fair is "Cuori selvaggi/Wild Hearts," according to an ICR (Romanian Cultural Institute) press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.Romania's stand is located in Pavilion 1 of the Lingotto Fiere exhibition complex and includes a perimetre for book exhibition and sale, as well as a space where book presentations will take place.Invited to the Romanian stand were Roberto Alessandrini, Cesare Alzati, Magda Arhip, Mauro Barindi, Ricardo Cavallero, Mircea Carartescu, Dan Octavian Cepraga, Andrea Cortellessa, Federico Donatiello, Marco Dotti, Celestina Fanella, Ida Garzonio, Ilaria Gaspari, Krystyna Jaworska, Massimo Maurizio, Roberto Merlo, Adrian Niculescu, Silvia Panichi, Catalin Pavel, Ioana Parvulescu, Marta Petreu, Violeta Popescu, Mattia Luigi Pozzi, Radu Sergiu Ruba, Vanni Santoni, Roberto Scagno, Adriana Senatore, Cristina Stanescu, Victor Ieronim Stoichita, Irina Turcanu, Alina Monica Turlea.The event takes place under the patronage of the Romanian Embassy in the Italian Republic and the Consulate General of Romania in Turin, and partners are Salone Internazionale del Libro di Torino, Fondazione Circolo dei Lettori di Torino, Associazione Torino "La citta del Libro," Libris Bookstore in Brasov, Libreria Internazionale Lussemburgo di Torino, Libreria Trebisonda di Torino, Dipartimento Lingue, Letterature Straniere, Cultures Moderne dell'Universita di Torino.