Romania participates in World Petroleum Congress in the USA

Romania is participating in the proceedings of the World Petroleum Congress, which takes place in Houston, USA, between December 5-9, informs a press release of the Ministry of Energy, sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

In a challenging global energy context, the 23rd World Petroleum Congress aims to provide participants with a platform for open dialogue that builds bridges between consumers and producers, between governments and industry, leaders and society, as well as developments and solutions for the sustainable production and use of the world's energy resources. The theme of this year's edition will be Innovative Energy Solutions.

The Romanian delegation is chaired by George-Sergiu Niculescu, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Energy, and includes representatives of the management of some important Romanian companies in the oil sector, such as Conpet, Transgaz or Oil Terminal.

Romania is participating with a stand set up by the Conpet company, within the International Exhibition that is organized on the sidelines of each edition of the World Petroleum Congress.

Secretary of State George Niculescu attended the opening ceremony of the Congress on Sunday evening, December 5, and visited Romania's stand.

The World Petroleum Congress (WPC) begins, though, with a small number of energy company executives and ministers discussing the future of the oil market, as the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has disrupted travel.

The four-day conference, which was scheduled to take place in 2020 but has been rescheduled due to the pandemic, brings together major players in the oil industry every three years.