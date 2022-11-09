Romania participates with 3.4 million euros annually in North Atlantic Alliance Innovation Fund

The Government approved on Wednesday the Emergency Ordinance that covers some measures for Romania's participation in the North Atlantic Alliance Innovation Fund.

"From the perspective of Romania's participation in the North Atlantic Alliance Innovation Fund, the Emergency Ordinance the Government approved today aims to implement the commitment that Romania has assumed, under the signature of the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis. It is a commitment assumed and signed as such at the NATO Summit in Madrid, in the summer of this year, in June, and aims at measures to stimulate the growth of Romania's economy, with a major contribution to the development of the national research-development system and the implementation of technological projects, with benefits for the Romanian research and development institutes, but also for companies in the private sector, which have a strong impact on society and the economy. At the same time, participation in this fund will encourage the development of new companies and economic sectors related to emerging technologies," the gov't's spokesperson Dan Carbunaru said.

He specified that the value of Romania's participation for the establishment of this investment fund is 3.4 million euros, an amount that will be provided for in the annual budget of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization.AGERPRES