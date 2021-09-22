Romania, promoted as premium holiday destination for tourists in Kazakhstan

Romania could become a premium tourist destination for Kazakhstan residents, who have large holiday budgets and are looking for new places to spend their free time, Corina Martin, general manager of Mistral Tours told a press conference on Wednesday.

Mistral Tours has recently organized an infotrip in Romania with representatives of Kazakh travel agencies owners or managers. The theme was "Best of Romania", and for six days, Kazakh travel agents visited the Romanian Black Sea coast (north and south), the Danube Delta, Poiana Brasov, Bran, Sinaia and Bucharest.

"Kazakh tourism specialists were impressed with Romania, which they will promote as a premium destination. This holiday test was a success, because our guests will take with them all the information about the attractions, hotels, tourist areas in Romania, so as to attract large groups of tourists from Kazakhstan," said Corina Martin.According to her, the goal is for Romania to participate in next year's Tourism Fair in Kazakhstan, for the first time, where our country will have a representative stand.For his part, Ahmet Akpinar, general manager of Turkish Airlines, present at the conference, said that, in his opinion, the project is a winner from the start, and Kazakh tourists will certainly come in large numbers to Romania."These destinations are not sufficiently promoted, neither Romania nor Kazakhstan. We are the bridge between these two destinations and I think things will move on automatically, because we know the potential. From our point of view there is no question about the success of this project," he said.Turkish Airlines has flights from Bucharest, Constanta and Cluj to Nursultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, with a stopover in Istanbul.The representatives of the agencies from Kazakhstan were impressed by the destinations visited and anticipated that the tourists from their country will come to Romania and, on their return, will further tell about their experience, so that more and more people will find out about this surprising country."I especially liked the mountain resorts, for skiing, and we are interested in thermal resorts, we were interested in Sovata, but we haven't had a chance to see it yet. It is a beautiful country, but not sufficiently promoted. We will certainly return to Romania with our families," said Naira Khairutdinova, the representative of a travel agency in Kazakhstan.AGERPRES