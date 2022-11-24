Romania promotes its tourist destinations and traditions at Tour and Travel Warsaw fair

The tourist destinations, traditions and cultural attractions in Romania are promoted, between November 24 and 26, at the largest tourism fair in Poland - Tour and Travel (TT) Warsaw, informs the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT), in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"The growth of the foreign tourist segment is a priority for the ministry, local authorities and Romanian entrepreneurs. The resumption of participation in profile fairs outside the country is treated with great seriousness by all the partners involved, and this can also be seen through the prism of the existing activities at the stand of our country. Good luck to the exhibitors and we expect better and better figures!" declared minister Daniel Cadariu.

According to MAT, Romania's stand is located at the main entrance of the exhibition space and includes representatives of several professional associations and local public authorities, such as: the National Association of Tourism Agencies, the Romanian Ecotourism Association, the Incoming Romania Association, Botosani City Hall , Suceava County Council, Sibiu County Tourism Association, GAL Microregion Hartibaciu from Sibiu County, GAL Podisul Mediasului (Local Action Group Association), GAL Dealurile Tarnavelor (Local Action Group Association), GAL Transilvana Brasov Nord Association, APDT Prahova (Association for the Promotion and Development of Tourism), the Karpaten Association for sustainable development, the Association for the Promotion of Timisoara, the Employers of Private Medical Service Providers (PALMED), Bucharest City Hall, Huniade Castle - Hunedoara, Maramures County Council and Suceava City Hall.

During the exhibition event in Poland, local traditions and culture will be promoted, through performances supported by artists from Maramures and Suceava counties, but also through demonstrations by Romanian folk craftsmen, who will make the art of pottery and sculpture known to the general public. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to taste traditional Romanian products from different regions of the country.

During the entire duration of the fair, the relevant ministry will provide the participants with presentation materials of the Romania tourist destination, brochures and maps, as well as promotional items.

"Feel Alive" is the concept chosen by MAT and the representatives of the National Tourism Brand Council (CBTN) for this year's autumn tourism fairs.

Official data show that, from the beginning of the year until September, more than 50,000 Polish citizens chose to spend their vacation in Romania.