Romania ranked 6th in EU by last year's wheat crop

Romania ranked sixth in the EU by last year's wheat crop, with a total of 6.41 million tons, by 3.88 million tons (37.7%) lower compared to 2019, shows provisional data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS); the crop decline was the result of the extreme pedological drought.

France tops the EU wheat production ranking, with a crop of 30.073 million tons last year, followed by Germany - 22.171 million tons, Poland - 11.728 million tons, Spain - 8.267 million tons, Italy - 6.716 million tons and Romania - 6.410 million tons.

By cultivated area, Romania was fourth in the EU with 2.146 million hectares, after France (4.513 million hectares), Germany (2.833 million hectares) and Poland (2.472 million hectares).

According to the data sent by the Ministry of Agriculture at the request of AGERPRES, Romania's 2020 intra- and extra-community wheat exports amounted to 4.336 million tons - over two thirds of the country's entire harvest - that brought in 844.3 million euros in proceeds.

Domestic wheat consumption stands at about 3 million tons, of which about 2.2 million tons are used in the bakery industry, about 500,000 tons - for seed, and almost 400,000 tons - for feed and the alcohol industry.