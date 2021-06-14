Romania ranks second in Balkan U20 Athletics Championship, medal tally - 20

Romania ranked second in the Balkan U20 Athletics Championship, held on Saturday and Sunday, behind Turkey, but ahead of Serbia, agerpres reports.

Romania won 20 medals, of which 6 gold, 9 silver and 5 bronze, while Turkey won 32 medals (9-10-13), Serbia finishing with 19 medals (6-8-5).

On Saturday, Romania grabbed eight medals, two gold, four silver and two bronze. The gold medals went to Andrei Remus Niculita in the 400 m (47.28) and Maria Mihalache in the 100 m (11.85). The silver was obtained by Andrei Ihnatiuc in the 5,000 m (14: 48.57), by the men's 4x100 m relay (Alexandru Sendrea, Simon Denis Toma, Andrei Remus Niculita, Beniamin Duicu - 42.26), Larisa Talpis in the 800 m (2: 08.32) and Madalina Sirbu in the 3,000 m (9: 46.95). The two bronze medals went to Adrian Marian Bondoc in the 400 m (48.45) and Alesia Dospin in the triple jump (12.99 m).On Sunday, the tally was 12 medals (4-5-3).The gold was brought by the men's 4x400 m relay (Simon Denis Toma, David Laurentiu Gudi, Adrian Marian Bondoc, Andrei Remus Niculita - 3: 11.08), by Talida Sfarghiu in the 1,500 m (4: 21.48), by Madalina Sirbu in the 5,000 m (17: 04.22) and by Maria Mihalache in the 200 m (24.27).Adrian Marian Bondoc won the silver in the 800 m (1: 52.50), Ioana Stirbu in the long jump (6.08 m), Frederica Apostol in the high jump (1.79 m), Corina Pantea in the hammer throw (53.50) m), the women's relay of 4x400 m (Stefania Zediu, Emma Zach, Claudia Costiuc and Larisa Talpis - 3: 42.78).Bronze medals were won by Mihai Robert Dumitru in the 3,000 m hurdles (9: 16.47), Razvan Doroftei in the pole vault (4.40 m) and Ruth Cristina Vasile in the 5,000 m (17: 09.02).Romania fielded 50 athletes (21 for women and 29 for men) at the 51st edition of the Balkan U20 Athletics Championship.