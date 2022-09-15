Romania receives 5,060 doses of monkeypox vaccine

Romania received, on Thursday, 5,060 doses of monkeypox vaccine, based on a donation contract concluded between the Ministry of Health and the European Commission, the ministry informs in a press release.

The vaccine doses will be directed to the infectious disease hospitals in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara and Constanta for the immunization of eligible persons.

These hospitals can also transfer the vaccine, free of charge, to other county health or infectious disease units, at their request, when the situation requires it.

"The persons targeted by the post-exposure vaccination are the direct contacts of the infected cases. It is recommended that vaccination be carried out as soon as possible after the moment of exposure: between 4 and 14 days. To complete the basic immunization, a second dose of vaccine is required at a interval of 28 days," states the ministry.

If the first dose is not administered between 4 and 14 days, the vaccine might not prevent the disease, but the severity of the symptoms is much reduced.AGERPRES