Romania recording highest in-work at-risk-of-poverty rate in EU (Social Monitor)

Romania is recording the highest in-work at-risk-of-poverty rate in European Union, at 15.7% in 2019, given that the EU average was 8.9%, according to the Social Monitor Infographic project of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania organisation, as reported by Agerpres.

"Although the situation has improved since 2015, Romania continues to record the highest in-work at-risk -of -poverty rate in the EU," the source said.

In 2015, the rate was 18.8%.

On the other hand, Romania ranks second in the EU in terms of productivity gains, after Ireland, given that the gains 2010 till now is 42.6%.

"The idea that work secures your well-being and, implicitly, poor people are those who do not want to work, is less true in Romania than anywhere else in Europe. All this is happening although in recent years the productivity of Romanian employees has increased significantly."