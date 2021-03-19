Romania records 401 African swine fever active outbreaks

Romania records 401 active outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in 36 counties (out of 41), eight of which are in commercial farms and sites on type A commercial farms, affecting a number of 124,521 pigs, according to data announced on Friday by the National Veterinary Health and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), according to AGERPRES.

The number of active outbreaks is down from the March 11 reporting, when 413 outbreaks were recorded.

Between 11 and 18 March 2021, 18 new outbreaks of African swine fever were recorded in 11 counties and 31 outbreaks were extinguished in 6 counties.

Since the first reporting of the presence of the ASF virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017 and to date, 5,345 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars in 41 counties. According to European provisions, cases in wild boars are extinguished at least two years after their appearance.

For this disease there is no vaccine, the only method of protecting animal health is to comply with biosecurity conditions.

African swine fever does not cause disease in humans, but this virus has a disastrous impact on the economic and social level, ANSVSA states.