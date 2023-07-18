 
     
Romania registers 430 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in past week

Romania registers 430 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in past week.

The Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday that, between July 10 and 16, 430 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, told Agerpres.

According to the ministry, 112 of the new cases in the past week are in reinfected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the previous infection.

So far, 3,408,885 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in Romania with 0.04 incidence recorded at 14 days.

