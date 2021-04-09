 
     
Romania registers trade deficit of 3 billion euros in first two months (INS)

Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit was 3.070 billion euros, in the first two months of this year, by 455.9 million euros higher from a year ago, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Official statistics also show that in the period January 1 - February 28, 2021, FOB exports amounted to 11.192 billion euros, and CIF imports amounted to 14.262 billion euros. Exports decreased by 3.7% and imports increased by 0.2% compared to the same period in 2020.

In February 2021, FOB exports amounted to 5.786 billion euros, and CIF imports amounted to 7.675 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 1.889 billion euros. Compared to February 2020, exports in February 2021 decreased by 2.5% and imports increased by 6.1%.

The product groups with a significant share of the country's trade in the first two months of this years were machinery and transport equipment (50% for export and 37.2% for import) and other manufactured products (30.1% for export and 30.2% on import).

The value of intra-Community (intra-EU27) trade in goods between 1 January and 28 February 2021 was 8.454 billion euros on the outbound and 10.520 billion euros on the inbound, representing 75.5% of total exports and 73.8% of total imports.

The value of extra-Community exchanges of goods in the first two months of 2021 was 2.738 billion euros in exports and 3.741 billion euros in imports, representing 24.5% of total exports and 26.2% of total imports.AGERPRES

