Romania reports 11 active African swine fever outbreaks.

There were 11 active African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks in Romania as of 17 May, according to the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) data published on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, the outbreaks are active at the level of the population's households. In the past week, a number of six ASF outbreaks were put out, told Agerpres.

The ANSVSA data showed that, since 2017 until now, a number of 6,003 ASF outbreaks have been put out.

A number of 7,214 illness occurrences in wild boar have been diagnosed in all of Romania's 41 counties since the first report on the presence of the ASF virus in the country, on July 31, 2017.

According to the European provisions, the ASF cases in wild boars disappear after at least two years from their appearance.