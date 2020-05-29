Romania reports 263 African swine fever outbreaks, 11 ocurred in the last week

The number of African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks in Romania dropped this week to 263 from 278 in the week before, although 11 new outbreaks were confirmed between May 21 - 27, 2020, according to data released on Friday by the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

As of May 29, Romania had 141 localities in 23 counties with ASF activity in 263 outbreaks, some of which in commercial holdings. In 17 other counties there were only wild boar infections.

The 11 new outbreaks are in the counties of: Bihor - 5, Teleorman - 2, Sibiu - 2, Braila - 1 and Botosani - 1; 26 outbreaks were put out in the reporting period, most of them in Teleorman County, specifically 17.

According to ANSVSA, 3,574 illness occurrences in wild boar have been diagnosed since the first report on the presence of the ASF virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017 till to date. According to European provisions, wild boar cases shall be considered extinguished within at least 2 years of their occurrence.