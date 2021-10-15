Romania reports 591 African swine fever outbreaks

The number of African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks in Romania was 591 as of Thursday, down from 602 the previous week, the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) reports today.

Of these, 20 outbreaks were in commercial holdings, and 2 in type A commercial holdings, affecting 363,107 animals.

A number of 3,608 ASF outbreaks have been put out since 2019 out of a total of 4,199 cases registered in this period nationwide.

According to the cited source, 30 new outbreaks in 15 counties were registered between October 8 and 14, and 41 backyard farm outbreaks have been put out.

According to ANSVSA, 5,883 illness occurrences in wild boar have been diagnosed since the first report on the presence of the ASF virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017 till to date, in 41 counties. Five new cases of PPA in wild boars were also recorded during that period.

According to European provisions, wild boar ASF cases shall be considered extinguished within at least 2 years of their occurrence.