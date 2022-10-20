Romania reports 71,082 cases of acute respiratory infections Oct 10 - 16

The National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases (CNSCBT) with the National Public Health Institute informed on Thursday that 71,082 cases of acute respiratory infections (ARIs) were reported in Romania nationwide, between October 10 and 16, including clinical flu, acute upper respiratory infections (URI) and pneumonias, as against 61,719 one year ago.

One confirmed case of type A, not subtyped influenza was reported in Sibiu County in the same period.

CNSCBT says that 142 cases of clinical influenza were reported nationwide in the same period, as against 37 cases recorded last year in the same period.

As many as 662,406 people in the at-risk groups were vaccinated against influenza as of October 16 with vaccines distributed free of charge by the Ministry of Health. AGERPRES