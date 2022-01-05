Romania-Republic of Moldova agreement for building pipelines underneath Pruth river

The agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on regulating the construction of aqueducts running underneath the Pruth River to supply with fresh water from Iasi County (Romania) the raions of Nisporeni, Ungheni, Glodeni, and Falesti (Republic of Moldova) was approved, on Wednesday, by the Executive in Bucharest, at the proposal of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Fisheries (MMAP).

According to a press release of the relevant ministry, sent to AGERPRES, on May 20, 2021, Romania and the Republic of Moldova signed, on the basis of the Memorandum approved in the Government session of March 3, 2021, the Agreement on regulating the construction of aqueducts which includes aspects regarding the positioning of aqueducts and the manner of carrying out the works, so that they do not affect the state border line, as well as the authorization of construction activities and the resolving of potential differences.

"Having in view the special relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, I am glad we managed to approve this agreement which represents another step in continuing and developing cooperation for the identification of durable solutions to joint problems. The agreement constitutes the legal basis for conducting works crossing the state border with potable water pipelines, and after its entry into force, the placement of the aqueduct between the localities of Ungheni in Romania and Ungheni in the Republic of Moldova, by decision of the Intergovernmental Hydro-Technical Commission will be established. As we have discussed during the meeting in December with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Andrei Spanu, the physical connection between the two countries is part of our priorities together with other projects with major impact on the quality of life of citizens in the Republic of Moldova, local infrastructure projects such as water supply, sewerage, energy efficiency, etc.," stated the Environment Minister, Tanczos Barna.

Investments will be made from the budget of S.C. Apavital S.A., regional operator for water services and sewerage in Iasi, and the first stage provides for the construction of an underground pipeline beneath the Pruth river, between the localities of Macaresti (Romania) - Macaresti (Republic of Moldova), which addresses the citizens in 13 localities in the Ungheni and Nisporeni raions, with a population of approximately 30,000 citizens. In this case, the technical project and financing have already been secured.

Furthermore, through existing projects four more crossings (two beneath and two above the Pruth) are planned between the localities of Macarasti (Romania) - Macarasti (Republic of Moldova), Sculeni (Romania) - Sculeni (Republic of Moldova), Tabara (Romania) - Viilor (Republic of Moldova) and the crossing of the future bridge between Ungheni (Romania) and Ungheni (Republic of Moldova).

According to MMAP, in the perspective of the coming years, after the start of the project, at least 4 towns in the Republic of Moldova can be supplied with potable water (Glodeni, Nisporeni, Ungheni and Falesti) and approximately 100 communes, with a population of approximately 250,000 persons.