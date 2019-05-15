 
     
Romania's Ana Bogdan advances to round of 16 at ITF tournament in Saint-Gaudens

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Saint-Gaudens (France), with prizes worth 60,000 US dollars, after defeated Italian Martina Di Giuseppe, with a score of 6-3, 6-1.

Ana Bogdan (aged 26, WTA's 131st), 2nd seed, managed to defeat her opponent (aged 28, WTA's 166th) in one hour and 14 minutes.

In the round of 16, the Romanian national will face off a French player, namely the winner of the event between Tessah Andrianjafitrimo and Harmony Tan.

AGERPRES

