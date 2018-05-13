Romania's Buciuman wins gold at European Equipped Powerlifting Championships 2018

Romanian Catalin Buciuman of Unirea Alba Iulia Sports Club, won a gold medal at the European Equipped Open, Junior and Sub-Junior Powerlifting Championships 2018, which took place May 5-12 in Pilsen, the Czech Republic.

Buciuman benched 195kg in the 74kg category, scoring the best result in the junior competition and thus climbed to number one, becoming a European champion.Other important results in the junior category were obtained by Dan Turus (105 kg), of CS Unirea Alba Iulia, who won four bronze medals in the squat event, where he squated 250 kg; the bench press event, where he benched 172kg, and the deadlift event, where he deadlifted 220 kilograms, for which he won a bronze for the total as well.Laurentiu Avram, in the juniors' 74 kg category, even if he does not come home with medals, has achieved good results, two 5 places and two 6 places.In the men's competition, Andrei Cioflica of CS Unirea Alba Iulia competed in the 74kg category, having got the bronze for a 200kg bench press. Andrei Irimie in the men's 83kg category missed all three attempts."I want to thank the Unirea Alba Iulia Sports Club for being with us and supporting member athletes, besides the support we received from the Ministry of Youth and Sports. I want to thank Director Corneliu Muresan. Besides the medals, our athletes also came on good positions, what I am happy with," according to volunteer trainer of Unirea Alba Iulia, Ovidiu Panazan, who is also the chairman of the Romanian Powerlifting Federation.