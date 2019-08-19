Romania's Copil progresses to Winston-Salem Open men's singles second round

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil on Sunday advanced to the men's singles second round of the 717,955-USD Winston-Salem ATP tournament in North Carolina, US, after defeating Slovak Martin Klizan 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Copil, 28, world number 96, prevailed in two hours and six minutes.The head-to-head count is now 2-2, with Copil having won his first victory over the Slovak in the 2013 quarter-finals of the Geneva Open Challenger, 6-3 6-1. Klizan won in 2009, in the quarters of a futures tournament in Italy, 6-7 (3) 6-4 6-2, and in 2015 in the Davis Cup, 7-6 (3) 6-3 6 -3.Copil has won 6,500 US dollars and 10 ATP singles points, and in the second round he will face off 11th seed Spain's Pablo Carreno-Busta, 28, world number 64. The Iberian won the only head-to-head against Copil in the Cincinnati Open qualifying one week previously, 6-2 6-2.