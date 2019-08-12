Romania's first airport hotel opens at 'Henri Coanda' International Airport of Bucharest

Romania's first hotel inside an airport, a 19 ml euro investment, opened this weekend at the "Henri Coanda" International Airport of Bucharest.

According to a release from the developer, the Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Airport has 218 rooms and is intended particularly for the business segment, the airline personnel operating on the Otopeni airport, providing also an accommodation solution for passengers whose flights have been canceled or delayed. The facility also features five conference rooms with a total area of 225 sqm, which can be divided according to needs.The owner of the 19 million euro investment is Lithuanian company Apex Alliance Hotel Management, which thus continues, in partnership with consulting firm Optim Project Management, the series of hotels opened in Romania.The new facility sits 150 away from the "Henri Coanda" International Airport's Departures terminal.The management of the Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Airport estimates that the average length of stay is one night, and the hotel's occupancy rate will be 65-70 pct. Prices start from a promotional rate of 69 euro / room, but will further keep in line with the market.The presentation of the Wright Flyer restaurant, with a seating capacity of 126 and complete services - breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as room service, took place concomitantly with the opening of the new hotel.