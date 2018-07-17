 
     
Romania's five-month crude imports at over 3.46 ml toe

Romania's crude imports over January - May 2018 were in excess of 3.46 ml toe, up by 620,100 toe (21.8 percent) from the same period of the year before, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced. 


The country's crude output in the reporting period was of 1.394 ml toe, down 2.9 percent (42,200 toe) YoY. 

Under Romania's Energy Strategy posted on the website of the Energy Ministry, the country's production of crude will continue to slowly decrease to some 2 million toe in 2030. 

Increased import dependence cannot be avoided in the medium and long term other than by encouraging exploration and production, by increasing the efficiency of oil fuel consumption respectively, the document states. 

It is also estimated that the crude production will continue its slow downward trend between 2030 and 2050, from 22 to 13 TWh (1.93 to 1.15 million toe). In an ambitious decarbonisation scenario, small oil prices are factored in that should bring crude production at a crossroads in 2035, after which a sudden fall toward zero should be expected.

