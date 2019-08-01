Romania's forex reserves advance to 35.473 bln euro this July

The forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at 35.473 billion euro as of July 31, up from 32.569 billion euro at the end of June 2019, the central bank announced in a release on Thursday.

Inflows recorded in July amounted to 3.633 billion euro representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts (including the amount raised through a EUR 2 bn eurobond issue), into the EC account, other.Outflows stood at 729 million euro, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, other.Romania's gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tonnes worth 4.280 billion euro, as per the current international prices.Romania' international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of July 31, 2019 stood at 39.753 billion euro, compared with 36.706 billion euro as of June 30, 2019.Payments due this August on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to roughly 176 million euro.